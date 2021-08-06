Most stocks, bond yields climb following strong job report

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields are rising after the government reported that hiring rose in the U.S. last month at a faster rate than economists were expecting. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.21% a day earlier. That came after the Labor Department reported that American employers added 943,000 jobs in July, more than the 862,500 economists were forecasting. Technology stocks, whose lofty valuations tend to get dented when bond yields rise, lagged the market.