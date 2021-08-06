Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Most stocks, bond yields climb following strong job report

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields are rising after the government reported that hiring rose in the U.S. last month at a faster rate than economists were expecting. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.21% a day earlier. That came after the Labor Department reported that American employers added 943,000 jobs in July, more than the 862,500 economists were forecasting. Technology stocks, whose lofty valuations tend to get dented when bond yields rise, lagged the market.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Treasury#The Labor Department#American#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields rise to start the week with inflation data in focus

Job openings jumped higher for the month of June, reaching 10.1 million, the Labor Department reported Monday. The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Treasury yields rose Monday, with investors despite strong job openings...
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose at...
StocksShareCast

US open: Dow Jones extends winning streak following CPI report

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Wednesday as market participants thumbed over key inflation data from the Department of Labor. As of 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.56% at 35,463.35, while the S&P 500 was 0.24% firmer at 4,447.40 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.06% softer at 14,779.44.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Slowing Inflation Growth Lifts Dow, S&P to Records

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill. The Labor Department said the...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

US stocks open slightly higher, pushing indexes past records

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a little past the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in early trading Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose last month at the slowest pace since February. That’s after four months of sharp increases that brought inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. Southwest Airlines fell 1% after saying it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections spread.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Relatively Tame Inflation Reading May Lead To Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move to the upside after closing mixed for three straight sessions. The futures saw a positive reaction to the Labor Department's highly anticipated consumer price inflation report, which showed consumer...
StocksBusiness Insider

Dow, Nasdaq Starkly Mixed In Mid-Day Trading, S&P 500 Nearly Unchanged

(RTTNews) - For the fourth consecutive session, the major U.S. stock indexes are turning in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. While the Dow has advanced to a new record intraday high, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has moved notably lower over the course of the session. Currently, the Dow is...
Stocksspectrumlocalnews.com

Stocks close mostly higher on Wall Street, but tech lags

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Pullbacks in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.
StocksTimes Daily

S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to multi-week highs above 110.50 on rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to push higher in American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising for the fifth straight day. US Dollar Index stays in the green above 93.00. The USD/JPY pair extended its daily advance in the early American session and reached its highest level since mid-July at 110.60. As of writing, the pair was up 0.28% on the day at 110.58.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Pushes Higher as Oil, Bond Yields Climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is eyeing triple-digit gains midday, and nabbed a new intraday record high in the process. The S&P 500 (SPX) is marginally higher and scored a fresh record peak of its own, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is taking a breather. Bank stocks are leading the charge in accordance to the rising 10-Year Treasury yield, while energy stocks are enjoying a revival as oil prices snap back. At last check, September-dated crude futures were up 3% at $68.43 per barrel.
StocksBusiness Insider

Dow, S&P 500 Reach New Record Intraday Highs, Nasdaq Nearly Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved moderately higher in morning trading on Tuesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs. Currently, the Dow is up 155.91 points or 0.4 percent at 35,257.76 and...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup

US Treasury yields rally sharply – more upside ahead?. Gold’s downside comes alongside another big move higher in Bitcoin. Rising Fed rate hike odds, shape of US yield curve prove supportive of US Dollar. TRANSITORY? OR TIME TO TAPER?. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for modest gains; oil rebounds

(Aug 11): Asian stocks looked set to follow their U.S. peers higher as investors assessed the ability of the economy to sustain less stimulus and rising virus outbreaks. Treasuries slipped and the dollar was steady. Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. U.S....
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62 points, or 0.2%, to 35,146 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
BusinessStreet.Com

Bond Yields, Infrastructure Bill, Job Creation, Earnings, Vaccine Booster Shots

The what. A new week dawns. The focus, from a macroeconomic perspective shifts back to inflation, away from the build-up to last week's July employment surveys released on Friday by the BLS. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials closed at record highs on Friday, as equity markets generally shaded green for the day and week. The Nasdaq Composite, which was the large-cap leader for the week (+1.1%), actually took the day off (-0.4%) on Friday, seemingly unimpressed with a report on jobs and job creation that all economists that I follow painted as nearly flawless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy