UFC 266 poster released: Two title fights and Nick Diaz's return atop colorful torn paper
UFC 266 is right around the corner and the promotion is starting to release its promotional materials – including a poster, which dropped Thursday on social media. Featured on the multicolored poster are the three fights atop the card. In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) defends his title against opposing TUF 29 coach Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC).mmajunkie.usatoday.com
