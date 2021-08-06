Cancel
UFC 266 poster released: Two title fights and Nick Diaz's return atop colorful torn paper

By Nolan King, The Blue Corner
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 266 is right around the corner and the promotion is starting to release its promotional materials – including a poster, which dropped Thursday on social media. Featured on the multicolored poster are the three fights atop the card. In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) defends his title against opposing TUF 29 coach Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC).

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

