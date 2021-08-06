Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

International Tower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. The company's shares closed at $1. A year ago, they...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Hill#Vancouver#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Thm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial ReportsSFGate

Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARION, N.Y. (AP) _ Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.1 million. The Marion, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $235 million in the period. Seneca Foods shares have increased 33%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Seritage Growth Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Monday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had a funds from operations loss of $29.3 million, or 52 cents per share, in the period. Funds...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $154.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $157.83 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
NFLSFGate

Co-brands: 225 Million Credit Cards Vying for Market Share

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group released a report covering the co-branded credit card market, titled Co-branded Credit Cards: Reinventing Themselves Post Covid Losses. The research explains how co-branded credit cards are essential to issuers rebuilding their credit card volume in a post-COVID world. This report separates co-branded...
Irvine, CASFGate

Noodoe EV OS Powers EVCS/Fitness International Partnership - Noodoe EV OS Powers Charging Service at Fitness Centers

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has deployed the advanced cloud-based operating system Noodoe EV OS to the expanding installations of charging stations by EVCS at club locations owned and operated by Fitness International LLC under the brands LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, and City Sports Club. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. EVCS owns and operates the largest network of charging stations in Los Angeles.
Credits & LoansSFGate

Impact PaySystem Introduces iBuxx Family

Helping Businesses Eliminate the Cost of Accepting Credit Card. Impact PaySystem today announced the launch of the iBuxx product family. iBuxx was founded to assist small and local businesses in passing the cost of credit card acceptance on to their customers. The Cash Discount Program enables merchants to offer a discount to cash-paying customers while saving on monthly processing fees by more than 95 percent. “With the addition of the new iBuxx suite of products, we can now assist business owners in making the transition from expense to growth,” explained Emily Karawadra, Chief Operating Officer. "Our 0% processing fee and flat monthly rate are designed to assist businesses of all sizes that require a variety of technology, from mobile Bluetooth devices to stand-alone terminals to point of sale systems," she continues. The program includes a choice of POS system, Bluetooth reader with the iOS or Android iBuxx App, and a mini POS System. “Our iBuxx products do not require the purchase of any equipment, do not require a contract, do not charge processing fees, do not charge a sign-up or annual fee. Our merchants simply pay a monthly flat fee ranging from $19.95 to $99.95, depending on the program they choose,” Karawadra added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy