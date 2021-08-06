Cancel
Yuba County, CA

DUI Suspect Facing Murder Charge After Crash Forced Emergency C-Section Of Pregnant Woman, With Child Being Pronounced Dead Shortly After

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A driver has been arrested on a charge of murder after a February crash that forced doctors to perform an emergency C-section on a pregnant woman, with the child being pronounced dead shortly after.

California Highway Patrol says, back on the morning of Feb. 23, two cars were involved in a head-on crash near Hammonton Smartville Road and Happy Way.

Investigators allege one driver, Michael Smith, was under the influence of a drug when he let his car cross over into the centerline. He then collided with Robbi Megazzi’s vehicle head-on.

Megazzi was 38 weeks pregnant at the time and the crash left her were major injuries.

Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section of the unborn baby due to the injuries. The boy, named Maverick Megazzi, was then pronounced dead shortly after he was born.

Smith was also taken to the hospital with major injuries that have prevented him from being booked into the Yuba County Jail. However, the subsequent investigation has now prompted the Yuba County District Attorney’s office to issue an arrest warrant for Smith on a charge of murder.

CHP says Smith was then arrested on Thursday without incident. Along with murder, Smith is also facing DUI and other charges related to the crash.

