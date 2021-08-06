Cancel
Dover, OH

Crews battle blaze at Gale's Recycling It in Dover

Cover picture for the articleDOVER Firefighters were on scene for hours Thursday dealing with a trash fire at Gale's Recycle It, 354 Florence Ave., Dover. Crews were called at 1:13 p.m. "During our response we observed a large column of black smoke coming from the area of Gale's," said Dover Fire Lt. James Dennison. "Dispatch was uncertain if any structures were involved. New Philadelphia Fire Department was requested. Upon arrival, there was a large scrap fire in the rear of the property covering an area of roughly 200 feet by 200 feet and 20 feet tall."

