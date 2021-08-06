Cancel
At the Games: Gable Steveson's last-second rush makes the Gopher golden

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican 21-year-old Gable Steveson stunned Georgia's triple world champion Geno Petriashvili with a last-gasp victory in the super heavyweight gold medal bout on Friday to win his first Olympic medal. Steveson took the lead when he slammed his 125 kilogram opponent down for a takedown that echoed around the near-empty...

Minnesota StateNCAA.com

Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins 2020 Olympic wrestling gold at 125kg

Here we go. There’s a spring to Geno Petriashvili’s step that hasn’t been as evident in Steveson’s other opponents to the same degree, but Steveson is still working to utilize his strength as usual. Petriashvili’s tough, he’s forceful, and Steveson wasn’t moving as quickly with the same ease as he has against earlier opponents. Ninety seconds into the match, however, things started to turn for Steveson. He picked up a point after Petriashvili was dinged for passivity, and this changed the tide. Steveson followed his first point with a quick takedown off a trip. Petriashvili goes for a takedown of his down, but Steveson’s incredible defense enables him to counter and pick up a step out point. Those counters have served him well all tournament, but he also notched reversal points after Petriashvili earned his first takedown. Less a minute to go, Petriashvili turned it on and shut down Steveson’s momentum. A takedown and two turns flipped the score from 5-2 Steveson to 8-5 Petriashvili.
