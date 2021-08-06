US Open: Stocks Mixed as NFP Beats

The US stock market traded without a single dynamic yesterday. At the close of the day, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.46%, making a new all-time high, the S&P 500 index added 0.10%, and the NASDAQ technology index decreased by 0.49%. The rise in Dow Jones was mainly due to the approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure project. The top gainers among Dow Jones index components were shares of Caterpillar Inc. (+2.46%) and Walmart Inc. (+2.13%). Today, the previous month’s US inflation data will be published. A rise in inflation could cause strong sales in financial markets, as cutting the Federal Reserve QE program is the only way to suppress inflation. Rising inflation could also heighten expectations of rate hikes next year. If inflation is lower, there is a possibility that everything will remain the same.