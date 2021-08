Sydney, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that it has invested further in its growth in the Australian market. As part of this investment, Duck Creek has set up a regional product development team to cater to the needs of its current and future customers in the area, as well as releasing numerous regionally-specific software packages and implementation accelerators. The provider cited a belief that localization of its offerings - and their ongoing support - should be its responsibility, rather than something its systems integrator partners or customers should need to handle.