Back 4 Blood’s open beta begins this week which means players will have their first hands-on experiences with the game’s PvP mode “Swarm.” Instead of tasking players with traveling from Point A to Point B like they were moving through a campaign, this Cleaners vs. Ridden mode consists of a round-based survival experience where one team tries to hold out longer than as the Cleaners than the other. These Swarm rounds and the matches overall go by rather quickly at a pace Back 4 Blood’s creative director Phil Robb said Turtle Rock Studios hoped to achieve by going with this kind of PvP game mode.