NASA's Juno celebrates 10 years with new infrared view of moon Ganymede

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spacecraft used its infrared instrument during recent flybys of Jupiter's mammoth moon to create this latest map, which comes out a decade after Juno's launch. The science team for NASA's Juno spacecraft has produced a new infrared map of the mammoth Jovian moon Ganymede, combining data from three flybys, including its latest approach on July 20. These observations by the spacecraft's Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument, which "sees" in infrared light not visible to the human eye, provide new information on Ganymede's icy shell and the composition of the ocean of liquid water beneath.

Astronomynationalgeographic.com

This asteroid is one of the most likely to hit Earth. Here’s what it means for our future.

New ultraprecise measurements show that the asteroid Bennu has a higher chance than thought of impacting our planet sometime in the next 300 years, NASA says. For hundreds of millions of years, a top-shaped rubble pile called Bennu has orbited the sun in relative isolation. The asteroid, about a third of a mile wide at its equator, poses no immediate threat to our planet. But hundreds of years from now, there is a small chance that Bennu could slam into Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mercury-bound spacecraft snaps selfie with Venus in close flyby (photo)

A European-Japanese BepiColombo probe headed to Mercury zoomed past Venus on Tuesday (Aug 10), beaming back selfies and other measurements that might reveal new facts about the cloudy planet's atmosphere. The European Space Agency (ESA), which cooperates on this mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), released the first...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

10 out-of-this-world images of Earth taken by Landsat satellites

The Landsat project, a joint venture between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, is the longest continuous space-based record of Earth in existence. A total of eight Landsat satellites have been launched into space since 1972, with a ninth set to launch in September. In that time, the satellites have captured more than 9 million images of the planet's surface, which have been used in more than 18,000 scientific papers, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Powerful X-ray burst from black hole ripples through galactic dust in new NASA image

NASA has released a new image of ripples in dust clouds created by an unexpected black hole X-ray burst observed in 2015. The image, a combination of observations taken by the NASA workhorse Chandra X-ray Observatory and the optical Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, shows blue concentric rings of dust around the V404 Cygni black hole (the Chandra view) on the backdrop of surrounding stars (as seen by the Pan-STARRS telescope).
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Almost Three Times as Old as Earth”–Oldest Planet in Our Milky Way Galaxy

“In 2003 we derived the properties of a planet that was orbiting a white dwarf star and a neutron star binary near the core of the ancient globular star cluster M4, located 5,600 light-years away in the summer constellation Scorpius using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, precisely measuring the mass of the oldest known planet in our Milky Way galaxy, astrophysicist Harvey Richer told The Daily Galaxy. At an estimated age of 13 billion years, the planet is more than twice as old as Earth’s 4.5 billion years.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
AstronomyPhys.org

New evidence of geologically-recent Venusian volcanism

New data analysis techniques allow evidence of recent volcanism to be found in old Magellan spacecraft data. It is unclear if this activity is occurring today, or if it occurred within tens of million years, but geologically speaking, either case is recent. This adds to the growing body of evidence that volcanoes on Venus didn't go extinct as long ago as many had thought. This work was conducted by Planetary Science Institute (PSI) researchers Megan Russell and Catherine Johnson.
Missouri StateRolla Daily News

Missouri S&T student to support NASA’s next Moon mission

When NASA sends humans to the moon for the first time in nearly 50 years as part of its Artemis Exploration Program, research conducted by a Missouri University of Science and Technology Ph.D. student will help crew members understand the ways plasma and lunar surface dust interact. David Lund, a...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

NASA has a new challenge to reaching the moon by 2024: Its $1 billion spacesuit program

Ever since the White House directed NASA to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 as part of its Artemis program, there have been all sorts of daunting challenges: The rocket the space agency would use has suffered setbacks and delays; the spacecraft that would land astronauts on the surface is not yet completed and was held up by the losing bidders; and Congress hasn’t come through with the funding NASA says is necessary.
AstronomyPhys.org

The dust and gas in protoplanetary disks

Planets form as the dust grains in a protoplanetary disk grow into pebbles and then finally into planets. Because small dust grains interact with gas (via the drag it imparts), the gas in protoplanetary disks influences the distribution of small grains and hence the growth of planets. Astronomers trying to unravel how dust-gas interactions affect planet development are particularly interested in studying the disk thickness (its "vertical height") versus the distance from the star; the disk flares outward in most cases where the central star dominates the mass of the system. By independently measuring the heights of the gas and the small dust grains, astronomers can study fundamental disk characteristics such as the gas-to-dust mass ratio and turbulence in the disk.
AstronomyInverse

Look: New image of Venus released from double spacecraft flyby

It’s been a busy 33 hours for the planet Venus with interplanetary visits from not one but two spacecraft. On August 9 and 10, the Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo swung by the scorching hot planet to assist the spacecraft on the remaining part of their trips to their two main targets.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Rocket Lab to launch NASA-funded commercial Moon mission from New Zealand

LONG BEACH, Calif.–Rocket Lab has announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab’s first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA’s Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA rover has been exploring surface sediments, not lake deposits, for last eight years: study

In 2012, NASA landed the rover Curiosity in the Gale crater on Mars because the crater was thought by many scientists to be the site of an ancient lake on Mars more than 3 billion years ago. Since that time, the rover has been driving along, carrying out geological analyses with its suite of instruments for over 3,190 sols (martian days, equivalent to 3278 earth days). After analyzing the data, researchers from Department of Earth Sciences, the Faculty of Science at HKU, have proposed that the sediments measured by the rover during most of the mission did not actually form in a lake.

