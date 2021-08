Lamet (forearm) tossed approximately 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Lamet has now faced hitters in live BP on two occasions since making a rehab appearance for High-A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 4, and manager Jayce Tingler suggested the simulated outings could be an adequate alternative to a minor-league rehab assignment as the right-hander builds back up from the latest setback with his forearm. All comments from Tingler indicate that Lamet will be deployed out of the bullpen upon returning from the injured list, with the 29-year-old expected to first work in the middle innings before potentially gaining traction as a back-end arm. Since Lamet won't be a candidate for saves with Mark Melancon having locked down the closer job, he likely isn't worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues.