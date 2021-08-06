Bella Poarch's New Music Video Reveals Some Major Streamers
Fans of TikToker-turned-pop-singer Bella Poarch were ecstatic when she recently teased the new music video for her latest single "Inferno," which she worked on with songwriter and producer Sub Urban. While any new content from Poarch has the power to get her followers excited, the music video for "Inferno" appears to feature a star-studded cast full of streamers. Even though the video doesn't drop until August 13, fans have already spotted some of their favorite YouTube and Twitch stars in the preview.www.svg.com
