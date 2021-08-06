Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

WATCH: Loggerhead turtle hatchlings march to the sea from Naples Beach nest

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVa9P_0bJoHIJE00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings left their nest and made their triumphant march to the sea on Friday morning.

A Collier County Parks and Recreation staffer ensured that all 93 turtle hatchlings made it out of the nest and into the ocean.

A video posted to Collier County’s Facebook page shows the last turtle making its way to the water.

If you’re on the beach at night, do your part in keeping Southwest Florida shores sea turtle-friendly. Be sure to turn off lights, don’t use flashlights or phone lights, pick up trash, knock over sandcastles and fill in holes.

Sea turtle nests are often located close to areas with high foot traffic. If you see a nest, do not disturb the protective screens in the sand. The screens protect the eggs from predators and allow hatchlings to emerge without assistance.

Notice anything odd? Report any issues with nests, nesting turtles, or hatchlings, by calling the Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663 (978-SAVE-ONE).

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggerhead Sea Turtle#Loggerhead Turtle#Turtles#Nesting#Recreation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy