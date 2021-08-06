Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of showers and thunderstorms all weekend

BUCYRUS-Chance of showers and thunderstorms for your weekend with highs in the 80s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high of 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of rain is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.