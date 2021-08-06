Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucyrus, OH

Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of showers and thunderstorms all weekend

By Randy Bigley
crawfordcountynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCYRUS-Chance of showers and thunderstorms for your weekend with highs in the 80s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high of 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of rain is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

crawfordcountynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bucyrus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#West Wind#South Wind#Health System#Bucyrus Chance#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy