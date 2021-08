Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see you guys. [It was] a great day out. We had a good practice – very spirited. We finished up with a live period, as you guys saw – that was great to see. One step at a time, guys are working hard. I'm very happy with how they're working. [We] got a guy or two back, as you may have noticed. That was nice. [We're] working some guys in, and we're right on schedule. So, what questions do you have?"