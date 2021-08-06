WEEKEND WEATHER: Summer Heat Returns to the Hudson Valley
The past several days brought milder and less humid air across the Hudson Valley, giving most a much needed break. We also finally had a week where there wasn't any precipitation to potentially spoil your outdoor plans. Of course, it's still early August, so that was all bound to change. Forecasters are saying more summer heat and humidity is on its way back to the Hudson Valley. Does this mean there's another chance for thunderstorms?wpdh.com
