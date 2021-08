As LSU continues to add to an already Louisiana heavy 2022 class, the Tigers pivoted to kick off the start of August by landing a commitment from receiver Omarion Miller. Miller, a Vivian, Louisiana native, becomes the first player to commit to the purple and gold in the 2023 class and continues an impressive streak of landing top receiver talent in Louisiana. At 6-foot-2, Miller has the size to be a lethal weapon at the collegiate level but as is the case with most prospects, the junior season is where the film really starts to pop for star high school football players.