Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

By Washingtonian Staff
Washingtonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us today, August 6 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Need Summer Restaurant Week advice? Wondering how to navigate the area’s thriving food-hall scene? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

