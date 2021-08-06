Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Poetry, in and of itself (as opposed to, say, as a basis for song lyrics), might not currently be among the most popular of American art forms (via Penn State News). However, it has always been relevant in American society, and for those who appreciate it, the name John Ashbery (1927-2017) likely rings a bell. Ashbery is frequently recognized as one of the country's finest 20th century poets, according to the Poetry Foundation, which noted that Ashbery was New York State's poet laureate from 2001 to 2003, the chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, and the winner of "nearly every major American award for poetry, including the Pulitzer Prize." Today, fans of Ashbery — not to mention poetry in general — are enjoying a throwback to a simpler time, when poetry and cooking were far more evenly matched in terms of their star-making power.