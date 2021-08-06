Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are down to $189 (all-time low)
If you've been dancing around the idea of springing for a great set of headphones, an opportunity to do so without spending a fortune is abreast. For a limited time, and while supplies last, CNET readers can score Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones for $189. We even negotiated a promo code CNETFS to plug in at checkout that'll knock $8 off and cover the shipping fee. (This deal comes from MorningSave. If you happen to have a membership with that vendor, you already get free shipping, and your final price will be $181.)www.cnet.com
