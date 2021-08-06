Cancel
Dayton, OH

Police: 11-year-old boy shot, killed by young relative

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An 11-year-old boy shot and wounded inside his family’s Dayton home by another young relative has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Shamyrion Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say it appears to have been accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

Alexander and an 11-year-old male relative somehow got possession of a 40-caliber handgun that was inside the house, authorities said. It’s still not clear how the shooting occurred, but authorities said no one else was injured.

The name of the gun’s owner has not been released, and authorities have not said how the two boys are related or if both lived in the home. It’s also not clear if anyone else was in the residence when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say a neighbor called 911 after hearing a child screaming for help and saying someone had been shot. No charges have been filed so far and the young shooter has not been detained.

Authorities noted the gun’s owner could face child endangerment charges.

