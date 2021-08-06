Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: South Dakota Governor Speaks Out on Rally ‘Risk’ as Opening Weekend Kicks Off

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQ0g3_0bJoEbmI00

The infamous and popular tradition known as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will gather bikers as they cruise through the countryside from August 6 to August 15.

The event will attract crowds of enthusiastic bikers in South Dakota’s Black Hills starting this weekend. There is an astounding 700,000 people expected to show up in the small town for the rally.

What we’ve seen in the past is that nothing will stall the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Even in 2020, bikers showed up in waves to the event.

The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, is speaking out about how much risk is involved in the popular biking rally.

“The Sturgis rally is about hopping on your bike and exploring this great country through our open roads. Bikers come here because they WANT to be here. And we love to see them! There’s a risk associated with everything that we do in life. Bikers get that better than anyone,” Noem tweeted.

According to AP News, last year around 460,000 people attended. With the delta variant posing brand new risks, bikers at the 81st rally are facing similar risks yet again.

Noem is giving her blessing to the event and is even appearing in a charity ride. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally racks in about $800 million in sales for the small town.

As a motorcycle rider, many at the Sturgis Rally consider this all an added-on risk. Five bikers were killed in crashes in 2020 and there has been one fatal crash already in 2021.

Preparations for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Given the huge influx of visitors coming to Sturgis, the town is taking certain precautions.

According to Keloland, nearby towns are also getting a lot of visitors as people slowly make their way to the Black Hills.

“We heard it was going to be one of the biggest, but we like to come the week before to do all of the riding and then we stay for the first day but then we get on home,” Travis Pirotte, a biker from Texas, said to the news outlet.

Businesses are gearing up for the busiest time of the entire year. For example, the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort is adding on an additional 109 rooms to help accommodate all the incoming visitors. Downtown Deadwood is also a major hotspot. Many businesses are experiencing a lack of staff members, so visitors will need to be patient.

The opening ceremony for the Sturgis Motorcycle rally kicks off at noon on August 6. There will be the Budweiser Clydesdales, a parade, as well as several special guests present.

Comments / 8

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Ap News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Rapid City, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

A South Dakota Billboard Takes A Shot At Gov. Noem

A billboard in Rapid City is expressing its opinion regarding South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's recent decision to send the state’s National Guard troops down to Texas to help secure the border. However, that's not the major concern for most residents in the state. Governor Noem received some monetary assistance from a private source in this endeavor.
Politicsq957.com

South Dakota Governor gets new plane

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The governor has some new wings. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday with the state opting for a less flashy but still upscale turboprop aircraft after some lawmakers questioned whether she wanted a jet. The Department of Transportation...
Sturgis, SDkotatv.com

Governor Kristi Noem discussed COVID and the rally after Buffalo Chip Legends Ride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem made her first appearance at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Monday, taking part in the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride. The ride kicked off this morning from Deadwood, with bikers from around the country taking in the Black Hills alongside Noem, Superbowl champion Earl Dotson, musician Sean McNabb and other legends.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Watch Thousands of Bikers Come to Town as Rally Kicks Off With Live Camera Feeds

As one of the most unique events in all of American, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is something to behold. This year, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 is off to a great start. Last year’s attendance numbers were down. However, this year visitors are descending on the small South Dakota town, and attendees are out in full force. This means the state of South Dakota is flooded with motorcycles and bikers and ready for a wild time.
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Sturgis Rally experiencing resurgence

STURGIS — Hosting the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during a pandemic may have drawn the ire of some across the country, but it could be the contributing factor in the Rally’s resurgence. Both the city and campground owners are reporting that first-time Rallygoers are making up a large percentage of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Epic Photos from Event Shows Bikers Riding Through Downtown

Another day of the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has come to an end, and the turnout of the event is nothing less than astounding. As the crowds continue to pour into the small South Dakota town, Sturgis becomes a collection of metal and leather. Of course, the Rally had to show photos of its thrill-seeking visitors, many of which were proud to show off their decked-out bikes.
Sturgis, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars into 81st year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday, August 6th, in the Black Hills. The expectation is that hundreds of thousands of people will be making their way to the state for the event. Projections estimate this could be the biggest rally...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: How Law Enforcement Is Preparing for 81st Annual Event

The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is coming back to the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, this week for the 10-day festival. Sturgis is a small city in the Black Hills of South Dakota with a year-round population just south of 7,000. Every year, the city sees thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts come to the city to take part in the event. The annual rally is an economic boost for the small town as motorcycle tourism stimulates the local economy.

Comments / 8

Community Policy