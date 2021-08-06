Cancel
Sturgis, SD

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Here’s the Massive Number of Bikers and Visitors Expected for the Annual Event

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05J9wW_0bJoEGR900

If you plan to be anywhere remotely close to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 this year, you better get ready to battle a crowd. There is a massive number of bikers and visitors expected to descend on Sturgis, South Dakota, for the annual event.

According to WJON, more than 700,000 people are expected to attend the 81st staging of the famous rally, or so said Sturgis town officials cited in the radio station’s report.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 officially begins today (Friday, Aug. 6, 2021). It will continue through Sunday, Aug. 15. While the event is famous for the number of motorcycles and bikers it brings to the small South Dakota city, it is more than just a gathering of those who love hitting the open road on two wheels.

According to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 website, the event will officially get underway at noon on Aug. 6. The opening ceremony will kick things off. It will include a parade and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

The event also includes concerts, contests, and more. Examples of the competitions at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 are a tattoo contest, a beard and mustache contest, a 5K race, and a poker tournament. There will also be a pub crawl and a special Military Appreciation Day. Attendees can also watch as Daredevil Cole Freeman jumps over Main Street. He is supposed to do so at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Unsurprisingly, several special motorcycle rides will be held during the 2021 rally. One example is the 19th Annual Mayor’s Ride on Saturday, Aug. 7. It will take participants through the Black Hills of South Dakota. They will also get to see Mount Rushmore and visit Custer State Park. Another is the Veterans Honoring Ride. In addition to getting to take in the beautiful scenery, participants in this ride can help raise money for a good cause. The proceeds from this ride will go to help veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

Performers Such as Kid Rock, ZZ Top, and Clint Black Taking the Stage During Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021

Live music is a major draw to the annual rally. And, the 2021 event has some very big names coming to perform. These include Kid Rock, ZZ Top, and Clint Black. The performance by ZZ Top will be one of its first since the passing of bassist Dusty Hill on July 28 in Houston, Texas.

Other artists scheduled to perform during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 include Puddle of Mud, Stone Temple Pilots, REO Speedwagon, Wynonna Judd, Colt Ford, Blake Stone Cherry, Anthrax, and more.

Do you want to experience the 2021 rally, but can’t make it to Strugis? Well, thanks to three cameras posted in the small town, you can watch what is going on all year round. One camera shows footage of Main Street and Harley Davidson Way. Another camera shows Lazelle street. The third offers a look at Junction and Main Street.

