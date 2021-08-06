Cancel
PHOTOS: First Look at the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Merchandise!

By Jenna Saxton
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations are set to kick off later this year!. Disney has been hard at work preparing for the party! All four park icons will be decked out with new details and we’ve already seen some of them added to Cinderella Castle and Spaceship Earth. Plus, many Magic Kingdom rides and shops have been undergoing renovations in preparation and even the Fantasyland attractions are getting a subtle touch of gold! And, to top off all the excitement, we got a first look at all the new merchandise that will be available when the celebrations start!

