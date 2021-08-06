Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Dio on Ronnie: ‘There’s a Lot of Unreleased Music’

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the years since Ronnie James Dio died in 2010 after battling stomach cancer, there has been a steady stream of reissues. Most recently, there were 2021 expansions of his first two albums with Black Sabbath, 1980's Heaven and Hell and its 1981 follow-up Mob Rules. Wendy Dio, longtime manager...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
933
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Ronnie James Dio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#Ucr#The Heaven Hell#Warner Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CancerBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Explains How RONNIE JAMES DIO's Memoir Was Completed After His Death

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Junkman about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. On the topic of the writing process, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ronnie started writing the book. And he wasn't in a hurry, but he wanted it out. And he would write a bit and then leave it for a while, and then write a bit and leave it for a while. And then, when he was sick, he scribbled a bunch of notes. 'Cause he wrote the book right up until almost the end of RAINBOW. And then he would scribble notes and put different things down that he wanted to remember to put in the book, and so on and so forth. But, unfortunately, he never got to finish it.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Says There Weren't Any Problems Between RONNIE JAMES DIO And OZZY OSBOURNE

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Trevor Joe Lennon about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. Asked if there was "peace" between Ronnie and the man he replaced in BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, in the later years, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think there was ever really a lot of problems there. They both did their own thing, and they both were successful at it. Maybe Don Arden [Sharon Osbourne's father and former manager for both Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH] had some problems there in the beginning when Ronnie was in BLACK SABBATH, but I don't think there was any bad blood between [Ronnie and Ozzy].
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Are More Ronnie James Dio Books on the Way?

Reading the recently published Ronnie James Dio memoir Rainbow in the Dark is like unearthing a time capsule buried by the former Rainbow and Black Sabbath singer, who died of stomach cancer in 2010. His longtime manager and wife Wendy Dio notes in the book that her husband had been...
Celebritiesaudioinkradio.com

Wendy Dio, Interview – The Legacy of Ronnie James Dio

Wendy Dio joins Anne Erickson to discuss her late husband, Ronnie James Dio, and the “Rainbow in the Dark” memoir released in his honor. Ronnie James Dio is undeniably one of the greatest voices in metal music. From his work in Black Sabbath to Rainbow to his own prolific band Dio, Ronnie blessed the metal world with his powerful, operatic pipes right up until his untimely death in 2010 from cancer.
Musicmyq105.com

Talkin’ Rock with Wendy Dio and Richrath Project 3:13’s Michael Jahnz

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge Dio fan. i grow up on that stuff, so it was a no-brainer when I was contacted to talk with his widow, Wendy. We discussed lots about Ronnie’s life through rainbow, Sabbath, solo and beyond. One of the reasons Ronnie joined Black Sabbath was because Wendy informed him they only had $800 in savings. How does that happen to a big-time rock star? I found out. What did he listen to outside of rock? What did he think about his fans? And lots more.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy