Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures and dew points will be on the rise

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be seasonable on Saturday, but humidity will be on the rise. By Sunday, temperatures begin to soar. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a pop up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night we will have a clearing sky.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#West Southwest#On The Rise#The Wtaj Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWTAJ

Heat Advisories have been issued and here is how to stay safe

Temperatures today will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s today. We will also see dew points into the upper 60s to lower 70s. With so much heat and humidity, the heat index shows it could feel more like the upper 90s to lower 100s in some of our eastern and western counties. Due to this, The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Indiana, Huntingdon, Blair, Centre, and Bedford counties until 7:00 PM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy