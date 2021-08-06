WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures and dew points will be on the rise

Temperatures will be seasonable on Saturday, but humidity will be on the rise. By Sunday, temperatures begin to soar. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a pop up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night we will have a clearing sky.