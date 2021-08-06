Reale Wins 102nd W.Va. Amateur Championship

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Philip Reale of Hurricane became the 102nd West Virginia Amateur Champion today at The Greenbrier, joining 38 others to have hoisted The Greenbrier Trophy, joining the likes of William C. Campbell, Ed Tutwiler, Pat Carter, and his brother, Anthony Reale.

Reale claimed victory by nine strokes after entering the day with a slim one-stroke lead.

Reale got off to a slow start but finished his round birdieing six of his last 13 holes,

including back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven on his way to a final round 65. Alongside Reale in the final grouping of the day was Morgantown’s Chris Williams and South Charleston’s Joseph Kalaskey. Kalaskey got as close as one stroke from Reale early on the front nine, but Reale proved to be playing at the top of his game.

With a late back-nine charge, Hutson Chandler of Bridgeport birdied three of his last seven holes to secure solo runner-up. Low Junior honors went to Daniels’ Todd Duncan with a score of 297 and 13-time West Virginia Amateur Champion Pat Carter, of Huntington, earned Low Senior honors.



“Winning the tournament was unbelievable,” said Philip Reale. “It still hadn’t quite set in. It’s awesome to be able to so this in front of the family; just awesome.”



TOP TEN FINISHERS

• Champion – Philip Reale, Hurricane, 270

• Runner-Up -Hutson Chandler, Bridgeport, 279

• 3rd Joseph Kalaskey, South Charleston, 280

• T-4 Noah Mullins, Milton, 281

• T-4 Alex Easthom, Ravenswood, 281

• T-4 Chris Wiliams, Morgantown, 281

• 7 Isaiah Zaccheo, Beckley, 283

• T-8 Jonathan Clark, Hurricane, 286

• T-8 Cam Roam, Huntington, 286

• T-8 Howie Peterson, Weirton, 286

• T-8 Ryan Crabtree, Falling Waters, 286

• T-8 Christian Boyd, Charles Town, 286

This year’s championship included two record events. The first was a record-tying 64 on The Meadows by John Francisco of Shepherdstown. The second was the final and record-setting 54th appearance in the West Virginia Amateur for the 1988 & 1994 Amateur Champion, Steve Fox.

The final round of the 102nd WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), teed off this morning on the Old White Course at The Greenbrier.

“We would like to thank the West Virginia Golf Association and The Greenbrier Resort for their

commitment to a quality tournament and showcasing West Virginia talent in an event that is truly representative of the Mercedes-Benz standard of “The Best or Nothing,” said Astorg Auto CEO Paul Astorg.

The Greenbrier’s Vice President of Golf Robert Harris said, “It was an incredible week of fantastic golf, and Philip Reale proved to be a worthy champion. The Greenbrier was proud to host the West Virginia Amateur once again, and we look forward to next year and many more ahead.”

The post Reale Wins 102nd W.Va. Amateur Championship appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .