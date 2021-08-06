Cancel
White Sulphur Springs, WV

White Sulphur Springs Gets New Fire Truck

By by bobby bordelon
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

White Sulphur Springs has a new fire truck.

According to a post on the White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page on July 24, the truck was recently brought home for the department.

“We would like to thank the citizens along with the City of White Sulphur Springs, WV for their support in the purchase of a new fire tanker,” announced the department on social media. “We strive to provide the best fire protection for our community, without your support this would not be attainable.

Noting that the tanker cost around $300,000, City Administrator Lloyd Haynes explained the truck was an important purchase for the volunteer department.

“It is a really big deal and we’re happy to be able to do it,” Haynes said. “I know that for a long time the fire department has needed that piece of equipment, especially for the purpose of the tank. … It is a tanker as well and has its own water supply for putting out fires. ... In some areas that they go, they don’t have access to a fire hydrant, so that tanker is going to help them a great deal in being able to put out a fire and getting control of it quickly.”

The West Virginia Daily News was unable to reach the department for comment as of press time. As more information on the new truck, the department's capacity, and more is available, the Daily will update this story.


The post White Sulphur Springs Gets New Fire Truck appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

