Annette Hits A Sour Note

This is the first time I’ve reviewed a soundtrack without seeing the movie, but a good soundtrack should stand on its own. And in the case of Annette (which comes out August 6), the soundtrack was created by Sparks—a band I’ve loved since I was a young lad—so I was more than up for the challenge. Formed as Halfnelson in 1968 by California brothers Ron and Russell Mael and renamed in 1972, Sparks have served as a constant source of inspiration. They’ve stuck to their unique, off-kilter brand of witty, literate, avant-garde glam pop while constantly reinventing themselves. The sheer impossibility of pigeonholing them is just one reason they’re so beloved. The Mael brothers are currently having a rennaisance, evidenced in part by the documentary The Sparks Brothers, released in June. I more or less wept throughout the movie, but I also learned that they’d always been obsessed with art films and nearly worked with the legendary Jacques Tati on a motion picture project. So when the Mael brothers slipped an in-progress concept album to French director Leos Carax (a major Sparks fan), they were delighted that he responded by asking to work with them to turn it into a film musical. The stars of Annette include Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, and Simon Helberg, who each lend their vocals to songs about the lives of their characters.