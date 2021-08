Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and one of the financial industry’s most influential figures, has a bullish outlook for Park City’s ski season. The winter could be the best ever, he said during a recent stop in Park City as part of a multi-state swing visiting bank branches. In an interview with The Park Record at the Park Avenue branch, Dimon described American consumers as having $2 trillion more than they did prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic.