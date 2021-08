This story by Kalyn Belsha appeared on Chalkbeat.org on August 4, 2021. When Jaylyn Suppah was a high school student, she had a lot of questions for her civics teacher. Why were their lessons on Native Americans about tribes from the Midwest, with no mention of regional tribes like hers, the Warm Springs, Wasco, Shoshone-Bannock, and Yakama? Why did the textbook only spend a few pages on their history? And why were critical topics, like the forced assimilation of Native American children at U.S. boarding schools, missing?