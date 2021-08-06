Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona County, MN

Three people seriously injured in Winona County head-on crash

By Emily Cutts
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA -- Three people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol were called about 2:45 p.m. to U.S. Highway 14 at Seminary Drive for a report of a head-on crash. A 2001 Chevy Impala westbound on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive and a 1994 Ford pickup eastbound at Seminary Drive collided head on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Winona County, MN
Traffic
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Winona County, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Gundersen Health System#The State Patrol#Lewiston Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy