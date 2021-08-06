Three people seriously injured in Winona County head-on crash
WINONA -- Three people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol were called about 2:45 p.m. to U.S. Highway 14 at Seminary Drive for a report of a head-on crash. A 2001 Chevy Impala westbound on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive and a 1994 Ford pickup eastbound at Seminary Drive collided head on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report.www.postbulletin.com
