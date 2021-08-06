Australian shippers hit by double-whammy of soaring rates and tight capacity
Forwarders in Australia are facing the biggest rate increases since the pandemic began, despite carriers insisting the country has more shipping services than ever before. Citing data from UNCTAD, liner lobby group Shipping Australia said there were at least 20 container carriers serving Australia, and the country’s connectivity was the highest since the organisation began recording data in 2006.theloadstar.com
Comments / 0