Australian shippers hit by double-whammy of soaring rates and tight capacity

At the beginning of the new week, Brent oil prices are declining very fast, heading for the lows of July 21st and perhaps even lower. The main reason for sales is an increase in the number of newly diseases by the coronavirus — in Japan, China, and Malaysia. This is a very threatening situation for Asia. China, for instance, is one of the main consumers of energy consumers, and a new wave of the pandemic might send the demand for oil down. This is exactly what is pushing oil prices to the bottom.