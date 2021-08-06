Cancel
Norwalk, OH

Sold out crowd expected at Night Under Fire

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
NORWALK — The “Greatest Show in Drag Racing” is back in a big way on Saturday.

The Night Under Fire exhibition event returns to Summit Motorsports Park, and the longtime staple at the Norwalk track has sold out in advance.

The throng of people will turn out to see the traditional popular stars and cars along with pyrotechnics and the traditional fireworks show at the end of the night.

The winningest driver in U.S. Motorsports again makes his way back to Norwalk, as John Force helps headline the group of NHRA Funny Car drivers in attendance. He’ll be joined by Ron Capps, Cruz Pedregon and Dale Creasy.

Familiar and successful NHRA Top Fuel drivers expected to blaze their dragsters down the track includes Antron Brown, Brittany Force, Justin Ashley and Mike Bucher.

Also back for the event are Chris Darnell in his triple-jet engine Shockwave truck, along with Bob Motz in his jet engine-powered Kenworth semi.

Ernie Bogue and Beast from the East, Danny Sullivan and Chicago Rush, Al Zukauskas and Hot Blade, Josh Graham and Eastern Raider, Dawn Perdue and Wicked Sinsation and Tammy Gatlin will blast off in their jet engine-powered vehicles for the North American Jet Car championships.

Also expected to make passes down the drag strip are Rich Hanna and his First Strike Funny Car and Gary Schwartz and his Top Secret Funny Car.

Jim Brewer, who is the oldest known wheelstander, will reach for the sky in The Peacemaker, and Richard Hutchins will go wheels-up in his Chevy Rebellion.

Top Fuel Motorcycle riders Dave Vantine, Mitch Brown, Sam Wills, Chris Hand, Jake Stordeur, Tracy Kile, Eric McKinney, Ashley Owens and Billy Vose will also race down the track.

Corey and Kyle Michalek of Michalek Brothers Racing will have their Fund That Flip/The Empowerment Alliance dragster against brothers JP and Phil Gutierrez and their Bohr Racing Products dragster.

Drivers in Rumble Wars Extreme Pro Mod and Outlaw Dragster will also be featured along with ScottRods AA/Gassers adding some nostalgia to the mix.

The final exclamation mark will be the extended fireworks show over multiple areas of the park while choreographed to patriotic music.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday with time trials taking place between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. along with qualifying for various classes from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

An autograph session will be held from 3:15-4:15 p.m., followed by Junior Dragster eliminations at 4 p.m.

The pre-race show ceremonies for the main event start at 5:30 p.m., with the show time set for 7 p.m. Fireworks are expected around 10:30 p.m.

Because of the expected crowd, Summit Motorsports Park officials are encouraging those with tickets to carpool with family and friends to free up as many parking spaces as possible.

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
