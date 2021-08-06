Virginia "Ginny" L. Collins

SPRINGFIELD –The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a triumphant return to the Illinois State Fair in 2021. The Clydesdales last graced the Illinois State Fair in 2018. During the fair the Clydesdales will be located near gate two on the grounds for fairgoers to visit the iconic horses. You can catch the first glimpse of the Clydesdales in the Twilight Parade to kick off the 2021 Illinois State Fair. “We are happy to welcome back the Budweiser Clydesdales,” said Illinois State Continue Reading