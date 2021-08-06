Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday by launching a mentorship program for women

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8X45_0bJoBYpW00

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, earlier this week. In honor of the momentous occasion, Meghan Markle chose to launch a mentorship program aimed at women. The mentorship program was created to support women returning to the workforce following the detrimental impacts of the pandemic. Named 40x40, the initiative will encourage people across the world to give 40 minutes of their time every day to support women going back to work. The program was announced through a press release published on Wednesday by the Archewell Foundation, founded by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, CNN reports.

"In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I'm struck that time is among our greatest and most essential gifts," Markle wrote in a message posted to the official website of the Archewell Foundation. "In the past two years, and in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of women around the world have left the workforce, including over two million women in the United States." She acknowledged that women had shouldered a greater burden owing to the crisis, especially due to the unpaid labor they performed as the pandemic raged on.

The Duchess stated, "So many of these women are also shouldering the brunt of the crisis when it comes to unpaid labor, including schooling and caring for family members. And the latest research shows that fewer women than men will regain work as we recover from the pandemic. I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength." Therefore, Markle has brought together 40 activists, athletes, artists, and other world leaders to participate in the mentorship program. Some of the leaders include pop star Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, and California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. Actress Melissa McCarthy joined Meghan in a video to announce the launch of the program.

These leaders will give 40 minutes of service, that is, motivating, inspiring, and supporting a mentee. Ultimately, mentors will help mentees build their confidence as well as develop the practical skills she needs to achieve a professional goal. The program emphasizes the significant roles mentors can play in shaping an individual's journey, including identifying smaller steps, strategic decisions, or areas where a different approach might be necessary. The official website reads, "A mentor can offer that perspective, as well as provide the encouragement and guidance a mentee needs to keep moving forward. Mentorship helps shape the larger course of a career."

Mentor positions are not limited to world leaders. Anyone can choose to sign up for the 40x40 initiative and participate in numerous different ways. For instance, individuals can donate their clothes to a woman on the job hunt, register for virtual tutoring programs, or volunteer time to on-the-ground efforts helping local women with their local YWCA. Pledges to participate in the project have already come in, with dozens of citizens across the world committing to bettering their communities for women. For instance, Melanie from San Diego helped a disabled woman find her ideal job. You too can take the pledge to give 40 minutes of your time here.

Comments / 1

Upworthy

Upworthy

32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Women#Mentorship#British Royal Family#The Archewell Foundation#Cnn#California Surgeon#Un#Ywca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Who Was Really Behind Harry’s Juggling Cameo in Meghan Markle's Birthday Video

Melissa McCarthy recently starred in one of our favorite videos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now she’s spilling all of the behind-the-scenes details. Last week, to mark her 40th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex announced her latest project, 40x40, a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work. To coincide with the launch, the duchess released a clip from a talk with actress Melissa McCarthy, who was one of the 40 individuals who participated by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce. Watch the full clip here.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

We had an astrologer read Meghan Markle’s chart on her birthday — here’s what it reveals about her year ahead

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is celebrating her 40th birthday after quite a tumultuous year. Following the controversial conversation with Oprah Winfrey, she and husband Prince Harry faced harsh criticism, with some royal fanatics even calling for them to lose their honorific titles.That said, a final resolution to the royal family feud may just be in the cards, and soon. When Meghan gave birth to Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June, the royals across the pond said they were “delighted” by the happy news. What’s more, Queen Elizabeth “absolutely” plans on inviting the Duke and Duchess to her...

Comments / 1

Community Policy