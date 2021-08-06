Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Felix sets a record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal

By EDDIE PELLS
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492NGl_0bJoBReR00

TOKYO — (AP) — Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track.

The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro.

Felix's 10th Olympic medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey, and matches Carl Lewis, who also won 10 medals and was alone as the most decorated U.S. athlete in track.

The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track, and sports in general. She severed ties with Nike, which wrote in pay reductions to women's contracts if they became pregnant. Felix had a daughter in 2018.

She won the race wearing a shoe she designed for a company she created.

This is the first bronze medal of an Olympic career that spans back to the 2004 Athens Games. Earlier, she had won six gold and three silver. She could go for No. 11 if the U.S. puts her in the 4x400 relay final, which is set for Saturday night.

While third place might have been a letdown in the past for Felix — famous are the snapshots of her crying in the recesses of the stadium after some hard-luck losses in Athens and Beijing — this one was nothing but sweet.

Felix has spoken candidly about the struggle to come back from a difficult pregnancy that led to an emergency C-section and put the lives of both her and her baby in jeopardy.

She's spoken of the pressure she felt to return quickly, even when her body wasn't responding the way it once did.

She also overcame one of her biggest hurdles — leaving her well-cultivated private image behind to become a spokesperson for something much bigger.

This week, she gave voice to the topic that's been filtering through the Tokyo Olympics — the pressure to win.

“When I line up for a race, I'm normally afraid,” she said in a heartfelt essay on social media, posted only hours before the race. “I’m not afraid of losing. I lose much more than I win. That’s life and I think that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

After a semifinal heat in which she had to run full-out to make it to the medal race, she conceded that merely getting this far was quite an accomplishment. She's not as young as she used to be, she quipped. Unspoken was the thought that she might walk away without a medal in her last individual Olympic race.

Her result in the semifinals relegated her to Lane 9, the far outside — a spot where you cannot see any of the runners until reaching the homestretch. Felix resisted the urge to go out too quickly, and when she rounded the last bend, she was in a battle for third with McPherson.

Felix won it, then collapsed on the ground — smiling wide this time for third place, a result that put her alone in the record books.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Merlene Ottey
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze Medal#Track And Field#Ap#American#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Nike
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsDaily Record

Kiszla: Get out of Mom’s way! Allyson Felix wins 10th medal of storied Olympic career in 400 meters.

TOKYO — The toughest job a woman can love?. By comparison, winning 10 Olympic medals is no sweat. At age 35, Allyson Felix is the first female in the 121 years women have been running track at the Summer Games to earn 10 medals. And that’s no small feat, not only requiring swift feet, but the stubborn refusal to put those feet up in retirement after four trips to the Olympics.
Celebritiesespn700sports.com

Allyson Felix “Excited For The Next Chapter” After Olympic Career

Allyson Felix is ready for the next chapter of her storied career. The 35-year-old made history in Tokyo, winning her 10th track and field medal to tie Carl Lewis’s record. Now, Felix says she’s “completely fulfilled”, telling People magazine “There’s nothing I felt I left undone, you know? I feel confident walking away from the Olympics”.
SportsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn’t been heard before. Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show, both inside the lines and out. These are some of the athletes who defined the […]
Sportsblackchronicle.com

Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

Allyson Felix has already cemented her name as a legend in the annals of American track and field and yet she continues to shatter records well into her career. Felix, who recently became the most decorated American woman track athlete in Olympics history is now the most decorated American track athlete in the history of the Games.
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Swimming & Surfingthemanual.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Learning To Take His Time

The peak of a swimming career is the Olympics, and few have done the Olympics better than Caeleb Dressel. One of the true breakout stars of the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old Floridian’s success can be measured in both weight (five gold medals, to be exact) and time, including world records in the 100-meter fly and 4-by-100-meter medley relay and a .48-second winning margin in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is the largest for the event in Olympic history. But despite his intimate relationship with the clock, he tells The Manual he was never much of a watch person until luxury timepiece-maker Omega approached him regarding a partnership.
SportsPatriot Ledger

Standring: Olympic champion Simone Biles is forever gold

An act of humility transforms Olympic sports when Simone Biles, the world’s most decorated female gymnast, bowed out of the uneven bars and vault events due to severe mental stress and concerns about personal safety. Certain that her condition would result in competitive loss, she made way for her team to step up and to later win Olympic silver.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy