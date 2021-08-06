Cancel
Education

Every child should have access to quality education

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quality education is the right of every child. The Global Partnership for Education has spent nearly two decades helping low income governments invest in solutions to get all girls and boys into school and learning. At a financing summit held this year in July the Biden administration was to pledge 1 billion over 5 years to support GPE’s 2021-2025 strategy for basic education, getting 88 million more children into school.

