Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies morning after: 3 things we learned from the Cubs series

By Duane DaPron
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe did not hit a pair of homers, including the go-ahead two-run blast in the fifth inning. He did not get the victory in relief. In fact, he did not even earn the save for the Colorado Rockies. Jhoulys Chacin did not do any of the above on Thursday afternoon...

roxpile.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Brendan Rogers
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Bud Black
Person
Carlos Estevez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#Rogers#Triple A Albuquerque#Rox#The Miami Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBFanSided

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies

The Miami Marlins picked up their first series win since early-July on Thursday with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets. After an impressive showing against the Mets during the week, Miami now hits the road for six consecutive games with a three-game weekend series in Colorado against the Rockies up first.
MLBFanSided

Top 5 players to play for the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs

Wow, that road series went a lot better than I expected. I am choosing to focus on that rather than the lack of Colorado Rockies trade deadline news, which was covered much more colorfully on this very website over the weekend. Hopefully, we can see some of that first-half-home Colorado...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Colorado Rockies at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67); Wednesday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73). Astros (66-46) update: With four losses in its last five games, Houston has seen its AL West lead over Oakland shrink to two games. … The Astros have homered in 18 consecutive games, totaling 32 long balls in that span. It’s the longest run in the majors since 2019, a season in which Houston had homer streaks of 25 and 19 games. … In his 51 home games this year, Kyle Tucker is slashing .312/.372/.597 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In 49 road contests, he’s hitting .239/.304/.440 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. … In the 24 games in which he’s played left field this year, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with 10 homers and 24 RBIs. … Jose Altuve has tied a franchise season record with three grand slams in 2021. George Springer hit three in 2016.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Roster move likely first step of things to come

DENVER, CO - JULY 11: Ryan Village #9 of the National League Futures Team bats against the American League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) On Tuesday, the Colorado Rockies made a roster move in order to give a less...
MLBchatsports.com

3 things the Colorado Rockies need to get done before the trade deadline

Jul 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) watches his ball on a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The hours are ticking away for the Colorado Rockies and...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jake Arrieta, Cubs aim to take series vs. Rockies

When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016, Jake Arrieta was a big part of that team's success. He was 18-8 during the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs to help Chicago erase a 108-year championship drought. Five years later, the Cubs are far from title contenders,...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Rockies series preview

The Cubs had one of the busiest weeks of any team leading up to the trade deadline, sending away eight players on their 26-man active roster. The Rockies, in a similar position in the standings in their division, did... very little, including keeping free-agent-to-be Trevor Story. With a detailed look...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs @ Rockies: Series Thread (Games 108-110)

The depleted Chicago Cubs continue their season with a three-game series in Colorado. Can hot-hitting Raphael Ortega give the the B-squad the spark needed to take defeat the Rockies? See below for the mid-week pitching matchups. Game 108, Tuesday, August 3, 7:40 pm central. CHC: RHP Zach Davies (6-7, 4.39...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Rockies Power Way to Series Win

Observations: Rockies power way to series win over Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Rockies beat the Cubs 6-5 on Thursday behind four home runs, including two from Trevor Story, in Thursday's rubber match. The Cubs dropped to 52-58 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 109 thread: Jake Arrieta vs. Antonio Senzatela

Welcome back to the big leagues, Antonio Senzatela. The right-hander will make his first start back from the COVID list this afternoon as the Rockies look to pick up a series win over the Cubs. Senzatela’s last MLB appearance was on July 7 in Arizona, and he joined the team at Coors Field on Tuesday after gearing up with the complex team at Salt River Fields.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Stop worrying about Carlos Rodón. And Willson Contreras is the new most popular Cubs player. 14 things we’ve learned from the City Series.

We already knew coming into the City Series that the White Sox were cruising to a division title and the Cubs were starting over after a historic sell-off. Here are 14 other things we’ve learned after the Sox’s 4-0 win Saturday at Wrigley Field gave them the first two games of the series. 1. It’s time to stop worrying about White Sox starter Carlos Rodón. The Sox left-hander entered Saturday ...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Musgrove sharp, Hosmer homer lead Padres over Marlins 8-3

SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3 Monday night. Coming into the game, Musgrove (8-7) was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts this...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Odorizzi expected to start for the Astros against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBnumberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 20

With the 2021 baseball season in full swing, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long leagues. Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The second game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs will be held at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:05 PM EDT. The Brewers were defeated by the Giants in their previous series by 1-2. The team avoided a sweep by winning the series opener to a score of 2-1. In Sunday’s match, Milwaukee was beaten by San Francisco following a 4-5 loss. The team’s record dropped to 66-46 but the Brewers maintained their rank as first in the NL Central standings.
MLBsemoball.com

Peralta, Garcia lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

CHICAGO (AP) -- Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail Garcia smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy