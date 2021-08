The deal closed off-market, but records confirm longtime Malibu resident and powerhouse biotech CEO Andrew “Andy” Conrad has sold one of his several lavish homes in the area. Located in the guard-gated Malibu Colony community, this Cape Cod-inspired one went for a hefty $16.5 million — almost quintuple the $3.5 million Conrad paid for the place way back in 1999. The buyers are local winemakers/restaurateurs Salvatore “Sal” Casola and his wife Joan, who have put the place up for rental grabs at a summer lease rate of $150,000 per month.