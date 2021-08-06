Maggie Malone finishes off the podium in javelin final

The 4x400m finals were action-packed as the U.S. brought out the heavy artillery of Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Allyson Felix and Athing Mu – all of them medallists at this Games. The quartet did not disappoint, and will be adding gold medals to their luggage on the trip home, wiping the field from the start and finishing in 3:16.85. This is the American women’s seventh straight Olympic win in the 4x400m; their last loss came in Barcelona in 1992, where they won silver. And it was Felix’s 11th Olympic medal – she became the most-decorated female Olympian on the track with her bronze in the 400m earlier this week.