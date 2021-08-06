Portsmouth Humane Society asking for foster homes to care for pets of evicted families

The Portsmouth Humane Society is asking for the community's help to provide foster homes to pets whose owners have been evicted.

According to the shelter, despite the reinstatement by the CDC of the eviction moratorium, PHS has received an increased number of requests for help from pet owners who have recently been evicted.

PHS offers housing for pets whose owners need short-term support, but the service is limited by the amount of space available in its shelter, and the summer months have caused the shelter to fill up.

A variety of ages and sizes of dogs and cats are available for fostering, and PHS's Foster Team will match animals based on the preferences and lifestyle of the foster family.

All foods, supplies and veterinary care are supplied by PHS, and there is no cost to the foster family.

“Our Community Programs offer guidance to community members that need help rehoming their pets, have found lost pets, or need support with other animal-related matters. Animal homelessness is not a PHS problem, it is a community problem, and we cannot effectively support the animals that need our help without the active participation of community members,” said Community Engagement and Development Director Dyanna Uchiek.

PHS says foster opportunities also exist for potential adopters for a two-week trial period under the "Foster Fur All" program.

In addition, all adoption fees have been waived through Friday, August 13 to help clear the shelters.

To learn more and see what animals are up for adoption, click here.