Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Dogs From South Carolina’s ‘Largest-Ever Animal Cruelty Case’ Going Up For Adoption In Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ID1Ns_0bJo9jh000

SALEM (CBS) — Twenty dogs arrived at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem from South Carolina this week, including three that were part of that state’s largest-ever animal cruelty case.

Beagles Giblet and Biscuit, as well as hound-mix Hermes, were taken from a property along with more than 400 other animals in July. Seventeen other dogs that were not part of the cruelty case came from the Charleston Animal Society to make room for more dogs.

“Found emaciated and with no access to food or water, and living in enclosures filled with their own waste, Giblet, Biscuit and Hermes are lucky to be alive,” the Northeast Animal Shelter said.

Biscuit and Giblet are both being treated for severe dental disease, and Hermes is having a mass removed from his leg. They will need a short recovery period before they can be adopted.

The shelter says adoption interest is high for puppies and small dogs, but good homes are still needed for larger dogs and those with specific medical needs.

Those interested in adopting Giblet and Biscuit can visit mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt for Hermes.

Comments / 2

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
Salem, MA
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dog#Giblet Biscuit#Hermes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Paralyzed Puppy On The Hunt For Forever Home In New Wheelchair

BOSTON (CBS) – A young Maltese puppy who was paralyzed and surrendered by his owner in Iran is now in the States and looking for his forever home. PAWS New England was able to rescue Teddy and bring him to Boston as one of the last international rescue dogs brought to the U.S. before a CDC ban on international rescue dogs took effect on July 15. Teddy goes for a walk in his new wheelchair. (Photo credit: Walkin’ Pets) Thw PAWS team learned that Teddy had been abused and suffered a spinal injury that paralyzed his back legs. Walkin’ Pets, a New Hampshire-based...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘Ollie’s Law’ Would Mandate Regulations For Pet Boarding Facilities In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – A new effort called Ollie’s Law would protect pets at kennels and doggie daycares across Massachusetts. A family in western Massachusetts is hoping their terrible loss could help save other dogs. Amy Baxter is making her pitch, urging a handful of dog lovers to get behind the law. “A citizen really can make a difference,” Baxter said. Last October, Baxter took her labradoodle Ollie to a western Massachusetts kennel for doggie daycare – only to get a text saying he’d been attacked by other dogs. “Dogs had broken his legs with their teeth. His entire body was covered in bites,” Baxter...

Comments / 2

Community Policy