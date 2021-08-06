Dogs From South Carolina’s ‘Largest-Ever Animal Cruelty Case’ Going Up For Adoption In Massachusetts

SALEM (CBS) — Twenty dogs arrived at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem from South Carolina this week, including three that were part of that state’s largest-ever animal cruelty case.

Beagles Giblet and Biscuit, as well as hound-mix Hermes, were taken from a property along with more than 400 other animals in July. Seventeen other dogs that were not part of the cruelty case came from the Charleston Animal Society to make room for more dogs.

“Found emaciated and with no access to food or water, and living in enclosures filled with their own waste, Giblet, Biscuit and Hermes are lucky to be alive,” the Northeast Animal Shelter said.

Biscuit and Giblet are both being treated for severe dental disease, and Hermes is having a mass removed from his leg. They will need a short recovery period before they can be adopted.

The shelter says adoption interest is high for puppies and small dogs, but good homes are still needed for larger dogs and those with specific medical needs.

Those interested in adopting Giblet and Biscuit can visit mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt for Hermes.