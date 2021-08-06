Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Memorial for Dr. Leon Haley, first in Florida to get the COVID-19 vaccine, held virtually on Friday

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJfyi_0bJo9akT00

A memorial for Dr. Leon Haley, UF Health Jacksonville CEO, was held virtually Friday morning.

At the request of the hospital, First Coast News did not stream the service.

In December 2020, the Pittsburgh native became the first in Florida to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He believed in leading by being the example.

Haley was laid to rest Saturday morning in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, leaving behind a legacy that will outlive the scores of people who looked up to him.

Haley, who died July 25 in a jet ski accident in South Florida, was widely celebrated within the local medical community for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Haley previously served as the dean of Emory School of Medicine and deputy senior vice president of medical affairs at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

In 2017, Haley moved to Jacksonville to serve as dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville. In 2018, he was chosen as the hospital's first Black CEO in its history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRKPf_0bJo9akT00

Comments / 5

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Grady Memorial Hospital#Uf Health Jacksonville#Covid 19 Vaccine#Atlanta#Uf Health#Emory School Of Medicine#First Black Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy