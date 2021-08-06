Cancel
Watch: 'A-Team' April Ross and Alix Klineman win gold in match against Australia

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
We're nearing the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Check out highlights from Day 14:

April Ross and Alix Klineman, aka the "A-Team", delivered when it mattered most, winning in straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia. For Ross, it's the third Olympic medal of her career.

The U.S. women's basketball team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game after beating Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals.

Allyson Felix, competing in her final individual Olympic race, takes bronze in 49.46 to match Carl Lewis as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history; Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo defends her gold.

A stacked Jamaican women's 4x100m relay team clocked the second-fastest time in history to win gold and solidify a historic Tokyo Olympics for Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Julia Grosso's deciding kick from the spot clinched a historic gold medal for Canada in women's soccer, its first major international tournament victory.

See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics

