NYC motorcyclist dies in Bronx collision Marcus Santos/New York Daily News

A 29-year-old Bronx motorcyclist died three blocks from his home after slamming into a turning car, officials said Friday.

Alam Gonzalez-Mosquea was heading north on Bailey Ave. near W. 229th St. on his BMW bike in Kingsbridge Heights around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when he crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic so he could overtake a vehicle ahead of him, officials said.

He slammed into the passenger side of a Toyota Corolla in the south-bound lane turning left onto W. 229th St. and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to police. First responders found him sprawled out on the street, suffering from severe injuries to his head and body.

EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The 31-year-old man driving the Corolla remained at the scene and was also taken to Saint Barnabas after complaining of pain, officials said.

The motorist was taken into custody for making a left hand turn from the right lane. Charges were pending Friday.