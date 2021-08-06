Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Again?! Guard Zach Fulton is third Giant in four days to retire

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

One more retiree and the Giants will have a foursome to send out on a local New Jersey golf course.

Incredibly, Giants left guard Zach Fulton informed the team on Thursday night that he is retiring, too, becoming the third Giants player in four days to hang up his cleats.

Linebacker Todd Davis, 29, decided to retire on Monday night. Center Joe Looney, 30, retired on Wednesday . And Fulton, 29, told the team he’s out on Thursday.

“He’s a guy that I didn’t want to see go,” head coach Joe Judge said of Fulton. “However, I respect his decision.”

All three were free agent signings that Judge has spoken highly of. Davis and Looney had just signed last Saturday.

Fulton was signed in late March to a non-guaranteed, one-year, $1.075 million deal with a $137,500 signing bonus. So he only cost the Giants the bonus money.

The most curious part of these players’ retirements, though, is that all three were competing for significant playing time on Judge’s roster when they quit.

The only other team going through something similar right now is the Las Vegas Raiders, but their three players who retired were all clear backups: swing tackle Sam Young, backup RB Theo Riddick and backup LB James Onwualu.

Fulton was behind Shane Lemieux and Kenny Wiggins at left guard to open camp, but he was the first-team left guard on both Monday and Tuesday with Lemieux sidelined and Wiggins missing Monday’s practice and back Tuesday.

It is still early in camp, but Fulton had a chance to win a starting spot and play a lot if the eighth-year veteran (Chiefs, Texans) had turned in a strong training camp. The same went for Looney and Davis.

Offensive line coach Rob Sale, therefore, was in an extended conversation with the Giants’ top personnel men after Friday’s practice, no doubt discussing needs or plans for player workouts and signings to fill in the gaps.

Judge, Sale, GM Dave Gettleman, assistant GM Kevin Abrams, co-directors of player personnel Tim McDonnell and Mark Koncz and director of college scouting Chris Pettit all conferenced before leaving the field.

On Thursday night, Fulton told Judge and other Giants executives that his personal situation and health were significant factors in his decision to step away.

“Zach’s a guy that started a business in the offseason, he just had his son. His family is down in Texas,” Judge said. “This is an opportunity for him to get back. We talked a lot about the duration, a career. He indicated to us, hey listen, coming out of where he was last year, your body’s in a different point than when you’re younger.

“You get to the point to see, ‘Do I think I have it for 16 games?’” Judge said of Fulton’s rationale. “And you have to respect when these guys look us in the eye and say, ‘listen, I really wanted to see if I could push through it, but I don’t think my body’s at that point,’ and you can leave this point in the game with your health.”

Judge said the Giants have “left the door open for all three” players who retired this week if they change their minds.

Center Nick Gates, asked if it’s unsettling that the guy playing next to him might not be there the next day, said: “Can’t really worry about that. Just gotta attack each day and keep moving forward. It’s a business. Guys are in and out usually, and sometimes you don’t know who you’re gonna be playing next to.”

Gates said “these are personal decisions” for veterans with families.

“I get it,” he said. “They’re nine-, 10-year guys. They’re good guys. I know Judge said they’re welcome back whenever.”

For now, though, the retirements of Looney and Fulton decimate the Giants’ depth on the offensive line.

All of the Giants’ players on the interior especially, including right guard Will Hernandez and Lemieux, needed to be pushed in this camp. This line may be the key to the season, and this is not a good start.

“We’re a young group,” Gates said. “I think the young guys gotta step up and be leaders and take care of each other. Young guys just gotta step up, that’s all it is.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Onwualu
Person
Chris Pettit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Texans#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Gm#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: HC Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, CB Sam Beal, LB Oshane Ximines

Opening Statement: What's going on, guys? So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off. We're going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You'll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that. So that being said, any questions I can answer.
NFLchatsports.com

Why are multiple Giants veterans deciding to retire?

Giants starting center Nick Gates, 25, chuckled when asked if he was going to retire, a recurring theme at camp for Big Blue. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke. At the conclusion of Friday’s practice, a fully-padded affair that took place on the first hot and humid day of training camp, Nick Gates was asked if he was going to retire.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Mike Garafolo reports that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, marking the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe ﻿Looney﻿ and linebacker Todd Davis. More...
NFLFanSided

Former Chiefs lineman Zach Fulton retires from NFL

Former K.C. Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton has announced his retirement from the National Football League just a week into training camp with the New York Giants, per Tom Rock of Newsday. Fulton signed with the Giants this last March in free agency as a way to bolster the interior....
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Giants Place LB Todd Davis On Retired List

The Giants announced they have placed LB Todd Davis on the reserve/retired list. Davis had just signed with the Giants a couple of days ago but it appears that was all the training camp Davis needed to make a decision about his future. New York also activated LB Blake Martinez...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Why are so many Giants players suddenly retiring?

It’s been a chaotic start to Giants camp with practice fights, a feud between Kelvin Benjamin and coach Joe Judge, coordinator Jason Garrett getting off on the wrong foot with local media and now three players retiring in a span of four days.
NFLnysportsday.com

Giants Add To Eli Manning Jersey Retirement Day With Bobblehead Giveaway

When Eli Manning announced his retirement on January 22nd of last year, Giants Co-Owner John Mara indicated that nobody else in franchise history would ever wear number ten. At that moment, Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli huddled up with Pat Hanlon, the Giants’ Senior Vice-President of Communications, to see just how the Giants would go about honoring Manning’s career and his resume that includes two Super Bowl championships.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLFanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Gesicki, McCourty, and Much More

With Howard back officially can Jason McCourty slide back to safety with Holland and Needham, Bonds and Perry/Coleman are CBs behind him and Jones? Leaving Igbinoghene out was not an oversight. When the Bears go after him coaches will have 0 confidence left there. Hey Chris, in the first practice...
NFLfox9.com

Mike Zimmer: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's shoulder injury 'not a tweak'

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are starting their third week of training camp at TCO Performance Center, and this week they’re getting ready to welcome the Denver Broncos to the Twin Cities. The Broncos are coming to Eagan for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the two teams playing...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Kyle Shanahan doesn't provide positive updates on Jaquiski Tartt, Jalen Hurd

Don’t expect Jaquiski Tartt, the 49ers’ starting strong safety since 2017, to start the regular-season opener on Sept. 12. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Tartt, 29, who is sidelined with a turf-toe injury he sustained in November that required surgery, “isn’t moving very fast right now” and added that he didn’t expect Tartt to return to practice “soon.” Shanahan’s update promoted a question about whether Tartt will play in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy