Wood County, OH

Mask policy for Wood Co. senior centers changes as Wood Co. is now at the 'substantial' level for COVID-19 community transmission

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 5 days ago
Wood County is now at the "substantial" level of COVID-19 community transmission , per CDC guidelines.

In light of this, the Wood County Committee on Aging has changed its mask policy for staff and guests to follow at area senior centers.

All vaccinated employees and guests are now required to wear a mask when participating in any Wood County Committee on Aging event or service.

WCCOA says the policy for staff, participants and guests who are unvaccinated remains unchanged.

Policy for vaccinated employees/guests

  • All vaccinated employees, volunteers, participants and guests are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location/facility . This includes all employees and volunteers providing contactless delivery of home delivered meals.

Policy for unvaccinated employees/guests

  • All unvaccinated employees, participants and guests are required to wear a mask or cloth face- covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location/facility
  • All unvaccinated employees, participants and guests being transported in a WCCOA vehicle are required to wear a mask of cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose while in a WCCOA vehicle.
  • All unvaccinated employees and volunteers entering the residence of a client are required to wear a mask of cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose while in the residence.

WCCOA says all advice on physical/social distancing remains in place, and asks that everyone follow this advice even when wearing a mask.

The new mask policy will be in place until Wood County is no longer classified as having substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19.

