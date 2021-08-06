Cancel
Ridge Spring, SC

Saluda County deputies investigate shooting in Ridge Spring

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 5 days ago
Authorities say a shooter is in custody after an incident in the Town of Ridge Spring that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Merritt Avenue located off of Main Street. However, the office didn't elaborate regarding where along the half-mile stretch of road the shooting occurred.

Afterward, investigators said the shooter surrendered to law enforcement. Both the sheriff's office and the Ridge Spring Police Department are now working jointly to determine what happened.

While the sheriff's office did say the victim was taken to the hospital, that person's condition was not released nor was the identity or charges the shooter may be facing.

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

