Remembering “All Things Must Pass,” When “the Quiet One” Found His Voice

As soon as I heard that CAPITOL/UMe was releasing a deluxe box set of George Harrison’s 1970 solo debut, All Things Must Pass, the first thing I did was go to the bookshelf and pull out my old copy of the original 3 LP set. Far from pristine, my copy suffers from a box that is in tatters, each corner broken, sides missing, and with an inexplicable heavy duty staple covering some tape in the upper left hand corner. Somehow, the giant poster seems to be the most intact piece of the old set. But in slowly removing the records from their jackets and putting them on the turntable again, many years after first discovering the album, what was crystal clear, despite a few pops and hisses from the well worn vinyl, was the magic contained in those grooves. Phil Spector’s production with Harrison’s vocals somewhat deep in the mix, lending the recording a certain mystical quality. The wealth of players contributing to the sonic landscapes, from Ringo Starr, Klaus Voormann, and Billy Preston to Eric Clapton, members of Badfinger, Dave Mason, and Bobby Keys among many others. But most of all the songs. Harrison’s spiritual, deep, and penetrating songs that embedded themselves in the psyche and captivated, while still leaving room for playfulness, perhaps most exemplified on the final LP, affectionately referred to as “Apple Jam.”