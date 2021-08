The first trailer for Midnight Mass has been released. The new horror show from Haunting of Bly Manor and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan hits Netflix on September 24. Midnight Mass is set in an isolated island community, known as Crockett Island, to which a disgraced local played by Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford returns. When a mysterious priest named Father Paul also arrives, strange supernatural phenomena start to happen, further disrupting the community. The trailer doesn't give much more away than that, but it looks likes an eerie and atmospheric show that will hopefully deliver the same mix of drama and horror that made Bly Manor and its predecessor, The Haunting of Hill House, so effective. Check it below: